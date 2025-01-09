Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Italy on the evening of 9 January, where he met with the country’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the key topics of his discussions with Meloni included "strengthening security, addressing global developments and preparing for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am deeply grateful to Italy and the Italian people for their unwavering support. Together, we can bring a just peace closer and strengthen our collective positions."

Right after Ramstein meeting, I arrived in Italy to hold talks with the President of the Council of Ministers, @GiorgiaMeloni.



Key topics of our discussion include strengthening security, addressing global developments, and preparing for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference… pic.twitter.com/6sEwPiSYwC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 9, 2025

Advertisement:

More details: The meeting between Zelenskyy and Meloni was held immediately after the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting (also known as the Ramstein Group).

Background:

During the meeting of the Ramstein Group, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had discussions with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto about missiles for air defence systems that Italy could provide to Ukraine.

Notably, US President Joe Biden was also scheduled to visit Rome on 9 January. However, it was later announced that he would not travel to Italy due to the ongoing wildfires in California.

Support UP or become our patron!