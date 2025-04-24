Russian nighttime attack: two injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and rescue workers hit in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos

As a result of the Russian massive attack on the night of 23-24 April, one adult and one child were injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Rescue workers came under a double-tap strike in Zhytomyr Oblast, and a number of other oblasts suffered damage but no casualties.

Source: State Emergency Service; Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Volodymyr Kohut, acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Tiurin: "Two people were injured as a result of a hostile Russian attack. One man sustained a light leg injury, he was taken to hospital. A child also suffered a glass cut to her leg. Her condition is satisfactory; she did not need hospitalisation."

Details: Tiurin added that there was a fire in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, which has been extinguished. A gas distribution point was also damaged (without interrupting gas supply) as well as the roofs of two residential buildings, windows and doors in five apartments of an apartment building and a summer playground in a park of culture and recreation.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, the attack caused fires in private garages and damaged the windows of an apartment building. The fire has been extinguished.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service

"A rescue worker was injured in a Russian double-tap strike. Four pieces of SES equipment were damaged," the service said.

A damaged SES vehicle Photo: State Emergency Service

An injured rescue worker Photo: State Emergency Service

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also came under a large-scale Russian attack.

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "In Pavlohrad, an industrial company came under attack. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. The aggressor targeted the Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery. The Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas were hit. People are unharmed" [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two multi-storey buildings were damaged in Zaporizhzhia.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service

In Myrhorod district, Poltava Oblast, a missile fragment damaged an outbuilding and a car. There were no casualties.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service

Background:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems responded to the attack.

As of 06:00, 9 people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.

By morning, phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Two people were injured and several five-storey residential buildings as well as shops, warehouses, a public transport stop and cars were damaged in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.

A train driver in Kyiv and a conductor in Zhytomyr were injured in a Russian combined attack on the night of 23-24 April. In addition, service tracks and office and maintenance buildings were damaged in the city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv Oblast due to the attack.

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that firefighters had extinguished around 40 fires in 9 Ukrainian oblasts that had broken out as a result of Russian large-scale combined missile and drone attacks. A firefighter was injured in a double-tap strike on Zhytomyr Oblast.

The city of Kharkiv was attacked by the Russians with 14 drones and 10 missiles, damaging apartment buildings, a hospital, a school, houses and a hotel and injuring two people.

