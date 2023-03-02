Four people die in mine-related car explosion in Kharkiv Oblast

On the night of 1 March, a car exploded on a Russian mine in a forest near the village of Spivakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which four men died.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: On 1 March, rescue workers of Kharkiv Oblast received a report about an accident that had previously occurred on the night of 28 February.

From the message it became known that in the forest near the village, a car with 4 men inside was blown up by a Russian mine. As a result of the explosion, all of them died.

The National Police of Ukraine is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

