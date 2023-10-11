Israeli Defence Forces report 450 Hamas targets hit in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has struck over 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Quote: "For the third time in 24 hours, the IDF continues conducting extensive strikes in the Gaza Strip; dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Al-Furqan.

This is the third strike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which the IDF struck over 450 targets."

Details: Israeli defence officials point out that Al-Furqan is an area in the north of the Gaza Strip used by the Hamas terrorist organisation as "a terror hub for the Hamas terrorist organisation, where a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed".

Previously: Earlier, the IDF said it had struck over 70 targets in Hamas' "terror hub" in the Gaza Strip.

