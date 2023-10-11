Israeli Defence Forces report 450 Hamas targets hit in Gaza Strip
The Israeli army has struck over 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
Source: Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Telegram
Quote: "For the third time in 24 hours, the IDF continues conducting extensive strikes in the Gaza Strip; dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Al-Furqan.
This is the third strike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which the IDF struck over 450 targets."
Details: Israeli defence officials point out that Al-Furqan is an area in the north of the Gaza Strip used by the Hamas terrorist organisation as "a terror hub for the Hamas terrorist organisation, where a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed".
Previously: Earlier, the IDF said it had struck over 70 targets in Hamas' "terror hub" in the Gaza Strip.
Background:
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700 people, with over 2,200 injured.
- On the night of 8-9 October, Israeli aircraft further attacked the Gaza Strip to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". Reports indicated that the Israeli military bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. The IDF stated that it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The IDF said Israel had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas through its air strikes on Gaza, which lasted until Monday morning, 9 October.
- Reports appeared which indicated that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- After that, Hamas said that it was ready for talks with Israel.
- The IDF said it had struck over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on 9-10 October.
- On 10 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was moving to a "full offence" in the Gaza Strip.
