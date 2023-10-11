All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll in Israel exceeds 1,200 people, IDF attacks home of Hamas military wing leader's relatives

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 October 2023, 08:45
Death toll in Israel exceeds 1,200 people, IDF attacks home of Hamas military wing leader's relatives
ISRAELI SOLDIERS REMOVE THE BODIES OF KILLED ISRAELI CIVILIANS AT THE KFAR AZA KIBBUTZ, NEAR THE BORDER BETWEEN ISRAEL AND THE GAZA STRIP IN SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ON 10 OCTOBER. PHOTO: CHAIM GOLDBERG, TIMES OF ISRAEL

The amount of casualties from the attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel continues to grow. As of Wednesday morning, 11 October, over 1,200 people have been killed in Israel.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has published the names of 14 more soldiers who were killed on 7 October during the offensive actions. This brings the death toll of Israeli soldiers to 170.

Advertisement:

The military also carried out large-scale airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last night, hitting over 200 targets in the coastal area of the city of Gaza.

The IDF sait it has also struck Hamas naval targets in the Gaza Strip as well as a Hamas diver attempting to enter Israel by sea.

Following unconfirmed Gaza’s reports, Israeli aircraft struck the home of relatives of Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif in the city of Khan Younis, killing his father, brother, children and other relatives.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

BBC News’ Russian service writes that the location of Deif himself is unknown; it is believed that he may be hiding in the maze of tunnels in Gaza. According to some reports, Israelis captured by militants are also there.

Reports of the death of Deif and his relatives have appeared before. According to Reuters, the head of Hamas' military wing has survived seven assassination attempts – the latest in 2021 – and he rarely appears in public.

Earlier, Israel's Ministry of Health said 2,901 people had been injured in the attack, with over 500 still in hospital, including 26 in a critical condition and 340 in a serious condition.

Funerals were held across Israel on Tuesday, 10 October for the soldiers and civilians who were killed in the large-scale invasion on 7 October.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: