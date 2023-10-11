Death toll in Israel exceeds 1,200 people, IDF attacks home of Hamas military wing leader's relatives
The amount of casualties from the attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel continues to grow. As of Wednesday morning, 11 October, over 1,200 people have been killed in Israel.
Source: The Times of Israel
Details: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has published the names of 14 more soldiers who were killed on 7 October during the offensive actions. This brings the death toll of Israeli soldiers to 170.
The military also carried out large-scale airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last night, hitting over 200 targets in the coastal area of the city of Gaza.
The IDF sait it has also struck Hamas naval targets in the Gaza Strip as well as a Hamas diver attempting to enter Israel by sea.
Following unconfirmed Gaza’s reports, Israeli aircraft struck the home of relatives of Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif in the city of Khan Younis, killing his father, brother, children and other relatives.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
BBC News’ Russian service writes that the location of Deif himself is unknown; it is believed that he may be hiding in the maze of tunnels in Gaza. According to some reports, Israelis captured by militants are also there.
Reports of the death of Deif and his relatives have appeared before. According to Reuters, the head of Hamas' military wing has survived seven assassination attempts – the latest in 2021 – and he rarely appears in public.
Earlier, Israel's Ministry of Health said 2,901 people had been injured in the attack, with over 500 still in hospital, including 26 in a critical condition and 340 in a serious condition.
Funerals were held across Israel on Tuesday, 10 October for the soldiers and civilians who were killed in the large-scale invasion on 7 October.
Background:
- On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants and fires surged through Israeli cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The IDF stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- It was also reported that Israel had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.
- Subsequently, a senior Hamas official claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel as it has "achieved its targets".
- The Israel Defence Forces said that over the night of 9-10 October, they struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli military said that about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory after establishing control over the border.
- The media reported that the IDF had redeployed hundreds of Israeli troops stationed abroad throughout Europe to participate in the war.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!