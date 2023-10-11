All Sections
Death toll in Israel exceeds 1,200 people, IDF attacks home of Hamas military wing leader's relatives

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 October 2023, 08:45
ISRAELI SOLDIERS REMOVE THE BODIES OF KILLED ISRAELI CIVILIANS AT THE KFAR AZA KIBBUTZ, NEAR THE BORDER BETWEEN ISRAEL AND THE GAZA STRIP IN SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ON 10 OCTOBER. PHOTO: CHAIM GOLDBERG, TIMES OF ISRAEL

The amount of casualties from the attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel continues to grow. As of Wednesday morning, 11 October, over 1,200 people have been killed in Israel.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has published the names of 14 more soldiers who were killed on 7 October during the offensive actions. This brings the death toll of Israeli soldiers to 170.

The military also carried out large-scale airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last night, hitting over 200 targets in the coastal area of the city of Gaza.

The IDF sait it has also struck Hamas naval targets in the Gaza Strip as well as a Hamas diver attempting to enter Israel by sea.

Following unconfirmed Gaza’s reports, Israeli aircraft struck the home of relatives of Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif in the city of Khan Younis, killing his father, brother, children and other relatives.

BBC News’ Russian service writes that the location of Deif himself is unknown; it is believed that he may be hiding in the maze of tunnels in Gaza. According to some reports, Israelis captured by militants are also there.

Reports of the death of Deif and his relatives have appeared before. According to Reuters, the head of Hamas' military wing has survived seven assassination attempts – the latest in 2021 – and he rarely appears in public.

Earlier, Israel's Ministry of Health said 2,901 people had been injured in the attack, with over 500 still in hospital, including 26 in a critical condition and 340 in a serious condition.

Funerals were held across Israel on Tuesday, 10 October for the soldiers and civilians who were killed in the large-scale invasion on 7 October.

Background:

