Germany allocates €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 27 May 2024, 14:02
The flag of Germany. Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany is planning to allocate an additional €60 million for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, citing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German minister stressed that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine's east remains highly challenging.

"There is a lack of everything. People have been suffering under Russian terrorist occupation for more than two and a half years," she said.

She added that the German government is working together with its international partners to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In light of the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine, Baerbock stressed that comprehensive support for Ukraine is even more critical in these times.

Ukraine needs support in all dimensions in order to achieve peace, the German foreign minister stressed.

Background:

  • On Thursday, 23 May, Berlin announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included artillery shells, Leopard 1 AP tanks, machine guns, drones, rifles and ammunition.
  • Last Friday, the German government officially confirmed that it had delivered another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine.

Subjects: Germanyaid for Ukraine
