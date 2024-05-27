All Sections



Two years of living in occupation: 11-year-old son of Ukrainian servicewoman brough back from Donetsk Oblast

Monday, 27 May 2024, 20:25
Two years of living in occupation: 11-year-old son of Ukrainian servicewoman brough back from Donetsk Oblast
The boy brought back from occupied Donetsk Oblast. Stock Photo: Getty Images

An 11-year-old boy who had been in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast for more than two years has been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the boy lived with an elderly relative near occupied Mariupol.

Quote: "We were approached by a servicewoman who wanted to return her son Denys. The mother was unable to transport the child to the territory controlled by Ukraine on her own," the Ministry of Reintegration said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, helped to bring the child back from the occupation.

The boy is currently safe with his mother.

Background:

  • Thirteen more children have recently been brought back to Ukraine with the help of Qatar.
  • Also recently, a 17-year-old boy from temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast was brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

