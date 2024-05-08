Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: critical infrastructure, park and transport damaged – photos, video

Russian invaders attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 7-8 May, hitting critical and civilian infrastructure facilities and also damaging a fire station. There were no casualties.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Оblast Military Аdministration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians again launched a large-scale attack on peaceful Zaporizhzhia. They hit critical and civilian infrastructure facilities. There is destruction. Early [reports suggest there were] no injuries."

A firefighter extinguishing a fire. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service also stated that, in addition to critical and civil infrastructure facilities, the Russians hit a garage cooperative, one of the city's parks and public transport vehicles.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One of the fire stations in the city of Zaporizhzhia was also affected, with office space and the facade of the building sustaining damage. No one was killed or injured.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Thirty-two rescue workers and seven appliances were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. The work has now been completed," the State Emergency Service summed up.

Later, Fedorov added that the missile attack had damaged facilities in 4 districts of the city.

In particular, 15 residential buildings and 6 non-residential buildings, 3 educational institutions, a healthcare facility, a garage and cars have been damaged.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

No strikes or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire. The Russians hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.

Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Russian troops had targeted Ukraine with 55 missiles of various types and 21 attack drones and that 59 Russian aerial targets had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

