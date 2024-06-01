Ukrainian forces control 70% of Vovchansk

Ukraine’s Defence Forces control around 70% of the city of Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast; DeepState

Quote from Voloshyn: "Defence Forces currently control around 70% of the city of Vovchansk. Fierce battles with occupation forces are being fought inside the city and on its outskirts, because the Russians are continuing to deploy small assault groups to make attempts to advance or gain a foothold. But [Ukraine’s] Defence Forces are doing everything within their power to prevent enemy forces from entrenching and using firepower to control the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: Voloshyn also said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are controlling the Vovcha River and "doing everything they can to prevent enemy forces from crossing the river".

Meanwhile, according to the DeepState analysis, Russian artillery for the most part obliterated the northern part of Vovchansk over the three weeks of the Russian offensive.

"Satellite images show significant damage to the city’s buildings. About 50% to 80% [of the city] has been destroyed and cannot be restored. There are still intact buildings in the south of the city, but given the current intensity of attacks, it is likely they will not stand for long," DeepState said.

Background:

On 30 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian forces were increasing the number of troops near the settlements of Strilecha – Lyptsi and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast by transferring additional regiments and brigades from other fronts and training grounds.

Syrskyi stressed that these forces were not enough to mount a full-scale offensive and break through the Ukrainian defences on the Kharkiv front.

Support UP or become our patron!