Putin plans to visit North Korea, Russian newspaper says

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is planning to visit North Korea and Vietnam in the near future.

Source: Russian newspaper Vedomosti, citing a diplomatic source

Details: Alexander Matsegora, Russia's Ambassador to North Korea told the newspaper that the visit will take place and that it is currently being "actively prepared".

The source said Putin will visit Vietnam immediately after his trip to North Korea. The visits may take place as early as June.

Commenting on the information about the trips, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, neither confirmed nor denied it, saying only that "when the time comes, we will make appropriate announcements".

Background:

Putin has visited North Korea once during his time in office – in 2000, when Kim Jong Il was the country's leader. The current leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, last visited Russia in September 2023.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the war in Ukraine. North Korea and Vietnam do not recognise the ICC's jurisdiction.

In May, Putin travelled to China.

