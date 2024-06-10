All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin plans to visit North Korea, Russian newspaper says

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 June 2024, 14:10
Putin plans to visit North Korea, Russian newspaper says
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un on a meeting in 2019. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is planning to visit North Korea and Vietnam in the near future.

Source: Russian newspaper Vedomosti, citing a diplomatic source

Details: Alexander Matsegora, Russia's Ambassador to North Korea told the newspaper that the visit will take place and that it is currently being "actively prepared".

Advertisement:

The source said Putin will visit Vietnam immediately after his trip to North Korea. The visits may take place as early as June.

Commenting on the information about the trips, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, neither confirmed nor denied it, saying only that "when the time comes, we will make appropriate announcements".

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Putin has visited North Korea once during his time in office – in 2000, when Kim Jong Il was the country's leader. The current leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, last visited Russia in September 2023.
  • In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the war in Ukraine. North Korea and Vietnam do not recognise the ICC's jurisdiction.
  • In May, Putin travelled to China.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinNorth KoreaRussia
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Putin
ISW analyses Putin's so-called "theory of victory" regarding war against Ukraine
Zelenskyy reacts to Putin's words about Ukrainian president's alleged "illegitimacy"
Putin says once again that there will be no mobilisation in Russia, but there are hundreds of "volunteers"
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: