Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus

Oleh PavliukThursday, 6 June 2024, 21:17
The flag of Taiwnan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs has decided to expand sanctions against Russia and Belarus by prohibiting the export of nitrocellulose, a vital component for the production of shells, to these countries.

Source: press service of the ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs explains that nitrocellulose is a critical component of smokeless gunpowder and rocket fuel for ammunition and is already subject to an export ban in the United States and the European Union.

"As such, the control is necessary to prevent a regulatory loophole," the ministry added.

The penalty for violating the ban on nitrocellulose exports will be NT$1 million (almost US$31,000). The decision will officially come into force on 14 June.

In December, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs announced the expansion of the list of goods banned from export to Russia and Belarus due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine to prevent their use for military purposes.

The list includes equipment for the production of semiconductors, in which Taiwan is a world leader, as well as certain chemicals and medicines.

Taiwan condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and joined other Western sanctions against it. This step is symbolic in practice, as there is only minimal direct trade between the island and Russia.

The situation in Ukraine has aroused sympathy among the people of Taiwan because of the parallels with what could happen if China decides to use force against an unrecognised island nation to bring it back under its de facto control.

Last year, the governments of Czechia and Taiwan signed an agreement to work together to rebuild Ukraine.

