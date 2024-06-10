Ukrainian border guards report reduced activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy Oblast

The number of attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to infiltrate Ukraine through the Sumy front has recently decreased.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have observed a certain decrease in attack activity in Sumy Oblast over the last period, compared to, for example, spring. At the same time, the number of attempts by enemy SRGs to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine and the number of engagements with them decreased on the Sumy front.

There used to be several attempts per week by SRGs to infiltrate Ukraine, leading to skirmishes as they were exposed and driven out. Recently, however, there have been no attempts by enemy SRGs to enter Ukraine."

Details: Demchenko stressed that "the situation in this area remains fully controlled, and the enemy advance has not been observed".

Meanwhile, the colonel added that Russia continues to target the territory of Ukraine, in particular Sumy Oblast, using a variety of weapons.

