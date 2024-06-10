All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian border guards report reduced activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 June 2024, 15:05
Ukrainian border guards report reduced activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy Oblast
Colonel Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform

The number of attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to infiltrate Ukraine through the Sumy front has recently decreased.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have observed a certain decrease in attack activity in Sumy Oblast over the last period, compared to, for example, spring. At the same time, the number of attempts by enemy SRGs to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine and the number of engagements with them decreased on the Sumy front.

Advertisement:

There used to be several attempts per week by SRGs to infiltrate Ukraine, leading to skirmishes as they were exposed and driven out. Recently, however, there have been no attempts by enemy SRGs to enter Ukraine."

Details: Demchenko stressed that "the situation in this area remains fully controlled, and the enemy advance has not been observed".

Meanwhile, the colonel added that Russia continues to target the territory of Ukraine, in particular Sumy Oblast, using a variety of weapons.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy OblastinfiltratorswarState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy: Russian "propaganda operation" occurred in Ryzhivka, Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones and air-dropped mines
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 26 times over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: