Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

At least one person was killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on 14 June.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is noted that Russian forces dropped five aerial bombs on the village of Kutuzivka, hitting farms and damaging agricultural machinery and a house.

In Hlushkivka, a Russian projectile hit the ground near a kindergarten.

A woman, 58, was killed.

Two residential buildings were destroyed and three houses were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Bohuslavka.

Two people were injured: a man and a woman who lived in one of the houses.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattack
