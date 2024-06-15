Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
Saturday, 15 June 2024, 08:44
At least one person was killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast on 14 June.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: It is noted that Russian forces dropped five aerial bombs on the village of Kutuzivka, hitting farms and damaging agricultural machinery and a house.
In Hlushkivka, a Russian projectile hit the ground near a kindergarten.
A woman, 58, was killed.
Two residential buildings were destroyed and three houses were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Bohuslavka.
Two people were injured: a man and a woman who lived in one of the houses.
