Russians strike Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one woman – photos

On 14 June, Russian forces opened fire on the village of Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The inquiry determined that on 14 June at approximately 15:00, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the settlement of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district. Residential buildings, farm buildings, and a kindergarten were all damaged. A 57-year-old woman was killed."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Hlushkivka Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to preliminary information, the Russians targeted the village using a modified UMPB D-30 aerial bomb. Law enforcement initiated a pre-trial inquiry into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

