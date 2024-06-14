All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one woman – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 June 2024, 20:18
Russians strike Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one woman – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack on Hlushkivka. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On 14 June, Russian forces opened fire on the village of Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The inquiry determined that on 14 June at approximately 15:00, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the settlement of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district. Residential buildings, farm buildings, and a kindergarten were all damaged. A 57-year-old woman was killed."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Hlushkivka
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to preliminary information, the Russians targeted the village using a modified UMPB D-30 aerial bomb. Law enforcement initiated a pre-trial inquiry into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Hlushkivka
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night: residential buildings and cars burn – photos
Russian FPV drones target Kupiansk, wounding man – photo
NATO reports "astronomically high" Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: