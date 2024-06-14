Russian airstrike causes destruction in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Aftermath of Russian attack on the village of Kutuzivka. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On 14 June, the Russian army carried out airstrikes at the village of Kutuzivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The pre-trial investigation determined that on 14 June, at about 16:20, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the village of Kutuzivka in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The Russians also damaged agricultural structures and equipment, as well as residential buildings. There were no injuries.

