Drones attack tractor factory and steel company in Russia's Lipetsk

The authorities of Russia's Lipetsk Oblast have reported a drone attack, with social media users reporting explosions and smoke over a tractor plant and a steel company in Lipetsk.

Source: Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov; Astra Telegram channel

Details: Artamonov wrote that four UAVs were allegedly downed over the industrial area of Lipetsk.

He added that "law enforcement officers are working at the scene where wreckage has fallen. There are no casualties".

The Astra Telegram channel noted that local residents reported explosions and smoke over the tractor plant and an attack on the Novolipetsk Steel Company.

