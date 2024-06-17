All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack tractor factory and steel company in Russia's Lipetsk

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 05:48
Drones attack tractor factory and steel company in Russia's Lipetsk
Novolipetsk Steel Company. Photo: government.ru

The authorities of Russia's Lipetsk Oblast have reported a drone attack, with social media users reporting explosions and smoke over a tractor plant and a steel company in Lipetsk.

Source: Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov; Astra Telegram channel

Details: Artamonov wrote that four UAVs were allegedly downed over the industrial area of Lipetsk. 

Advertisement:

He added that "law enforcement officers are working at the scene where wreckage has fallen. There are no casualties". 

The Astra Telegram channel noted that local residents reported explosions and smoke over the tractor plant and an attack on the Novolipetsk Steel Company.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Russia
Russians kill over 12,000 civilians, including 551 children, over full-scale war – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
Every 10 minutes Russia commits crime against Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
Switzerland seeks discussing Peace Summit with Russia and China
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: