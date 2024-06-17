All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin doubts efficiency of Peace Summit

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 June 2024, 14:10
Kremlin doubts efficiency of Peace Summit
Dmytro Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian ruler, has claimed that the effectiveness of the Global Peace Summit Russia wasn’t invited to allegedly "approaches zero".

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote by Peskov: "This was a widespread viewpoint at this event, many of them [the participants – ed.] confirmed the futility of any serious substantial discussions in the absence of our country. We documented this as well."

Advertisement:

Details: In fact, only Türkiye expressed disappointment that Russia was not invited to the Peace Summit. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Russia's involvement in the Global Peace Summit would have made the gathering "more result-oriented".

Peskov stressed that Russia’s relations with Hungary, Serbia and Türkiye, which had signed the final document of the conference, would not deteriorate.

"Of course, we will take into consideration the position of these countries, it is important for us. And we will keep explaining our reasoning to them," Peskov said.

Advertisement:

Read more: Ukraine Peace Summit turns hard on Russia. How leaders amended the final decision under criticism

Background:

  • On 14 June, Russian leader Vladimir Putin dreamed up new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the territory of four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, and Kyiv must make a declaration about the absence of plans to join NATO.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that Putin was trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit with his so-called ultimatum for the start of "peace talks".
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Putin’s actions to those of Nazi Germany.
  • Participants in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.
  • The final declaration of the Global Peace Summit, held in Switzerland, was signed by 80 countries and four organisations. Later, the Swiss Foreign Ministry released the list of countries that signed the communiqué. Iraq and Jordan appeared to have retracted their signatures, thus reducing the number of states that signed the document to 78.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiapeace
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Russia
Lithuania has observed increased Russian aircraft activity for second week in row
Putin appoints rumoured relative as new Russian deputy defence minister
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea for another year
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: