All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels

Economichna PravdaSunday, 2 June 2024, 16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
Port infrastructure of Odesa. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hiding behind the attempt to hit the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, Russia once again struck civilian targets, damaging port infrastructure.

Source: Public Relations Service of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian so-called media disseminated false information regarding the destruction of Ukrainian naval ships and boats.

Advertisement:

Thus, under the cover of an attempt to strike Ukrainian Naval Forces ships, the Russian Federation struck civilian targets once more, causing damage to port infrastructure. Russia continues to block sea connections to Ukrainian ports," the statement said.

Information regarding any possible casualties among the civilians is being clarified.

"Ships and boats from Ukraine's Naval Forces continue to defend the country at sea. We once again ask that you refrain from assisting the enemy and disseminating Russian propaganda. Only trust official sources," the Navy said.

Background: An explosion occurred in the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 2 June after the Ukrainian military reported that a high-speed target was heading towards the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: portsRussiadisinformation
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
ports
Russia has destroyed over 210 port infrastructure facilities – Ukraine's Ministry of Restoration
Ukraine's infrastructure minister unaware of alleged negotiations with Türkiye on safety of Black Sea civilian shipping
UK intelligence says Russia seeks to defend port in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strikes on Sevastopol – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: