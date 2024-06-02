Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels

Hiding behind the attempt to hit the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, Russia once again struck civilian targets, damaging port infrastructure.

Source: Public Relations Service of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian so-called media disseminated false information regarding the destruction of Ukrainian naval ships and boats.

Thus, under the cover of an attempt to strike Ukrainian Naval Forces ships, the Russian Federation struck civilian targets once more, causing damage to port infrastructure. Russia continues to block sea connections to Ukrainian ports," the statement said.

Information regarding any possible casualties among the civilians is being clarified.

"Ships and boats from Ukraine's Naval Forces continue to defend the country at sea. We once again ask that you refrain from assisting the enemy and disseminating Russian propaganda. Only trust official sources," the Navy said.

Background: An explosion occurred in the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 2 June after the Ukrainian military reported that a high-speed target was heading towards the city.

