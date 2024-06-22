One mine in Donetsk Oblast left without power because of Russian attacks

A mine in Donetsk Oblast was left without power as a result of a Russian attack while seven workers were on site, but they have been brought to the surface.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: It is reported that a power outage occurred in Donetsk Oblast as a result of the attack on the mine's facilities. There were seven workers in the mine and they were brought to the surface. No one was injured.

In addition, ventilation equipment at another mine in Donetsk Oblast stopped working. There were 67 workers in the mine who were brought to the surface. The ventilation equipment has been repaired.

It has not been reported whether the ventilation equipment shutdown was related to the attack.

Background: On Saturday, 22 June, rolling power outages will be introduced across Ukraine from 16:00 to 24:00.

