All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One mine in Donetsk Oblast left without power because of Russian attacks

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 10:50
One mine in Donetsk Oblast left without power because of Russian attacks
High voltage line pylons. Stock photo: Getty Images

A mine in Donetsk Oblast was left without power as a result of a Russian attack while seven workers were on site, but they have been brought to the surface.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy 

Details: It is reported that a power outage occurred in Donetsk Oblast as a result of the attack on the mine's facilities. There were seven workers in the mine and they were brought to the surface. No one was injured.

Advertisement:

In addition, ventilation equipment at another mine in Donetsk Oblast stopped working. There were 67 workers in the mine who were brought to the surface. The ventilation equipment has been repaired.

It has not been reported whether the ventilation equipment shutdown was related to the attack.

Background: On Saturday, 22 June, rolling power outages will be introduced across Ukraine from 16:00 to 24:00.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastenergy
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russia kill 5 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
Russians capture Shumy village and break through to Toretsk – DeepState
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on Selydove, two people killed – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: