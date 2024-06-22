​​More than 300 Russian servicemen surrender via I Want to Live initiative

More than 300 Russian servicemen have already surrendered to Ukrainian captivity, using the I Want to Live government-created initiative.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The number of people willing to surrender has increased. Within the framework of this project alone (I Want to Live – ed.), more than 300 Russian occupiers have already surrendered to Ukrainian captivity.

Some of them immediately expressed their desire not to be exchanged or even to join the security and defence forces."

For reference: I Want to Live is a government project designed to help Russian army soldiers safely surrender. The project was launched in September 2022 by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which operates with the support of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Background:

On 10 May this year, Yusov reported that the I Want to Live project had received over 35,000 applications as of that day; they came mostly from active-duty Russian military personnel, with 260 people already having surrendered to Ukraine with the project’s help.

