Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about full occupation of Novooleksandrivka

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 24 June 2024, 08:38
Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about full occupation of Novooleksandrivka
Stock photo: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Ukrainian defenders have said that the information about the full occupation of the village of Novooleksandrivka on the Pokrovsk front is not true. The Russians are currently occupying a large part of the settlement, but not all of it.

Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko

Quote: "The DeepState resource published information about the alleged complete occupation of Novooleksandrivka on the Pokrovsk front by the enemy...

This information about the full occupation of Novooleksandrivka by the enemy is not true."

Details: The brigade reported that a significant part of Novooleksandrivka was occupied by the Russians, but not all of it: "The enemy does not fully control the settlement".

Heavy fighting is currently taking place on the streets of Novooleksandrivka.

The Russians, with many more troops, are furiously attempting to advance, but the soldiers of the 110th Brigade, together with neighbouring units, are making extraordinary efforts to restrain the offensive.

The part of the settlement into which the Russians broke through is under the fire control of the defenders.

All measures are being taken to drive the Russians out of there.

Fighting continues, and the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, near Ocheretyne, and approached the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

Subjects: occupationwar
