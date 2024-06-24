Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with kamikaze drone, damaging buildings
Monday, 24 June 2024, 09:47
A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone attacked the Chernihiv district on 24 June, damaging buildings.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Chaus noted that three houses, two shops and a village council building were damaged as a result of the attack on the Chernihiv district.
Early reports indicated that there were no casualties.
Background: As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 22-23 June, 72 private houses and apartments in eight high-rise buildings, a hospital and 13 other buildings were damaged in Obukhiv district.
