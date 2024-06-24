Four civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo

On Monday 24 June, four civilians suffered injuries during a Russian attack on Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, three people have been injured in Nikopol as a result of enemy strikes.

A 62-year-old man was hospitalised after receiving shrapnel wounds. [He’s in] Moderate condition. Women aged 68 and 72 will be treated as outpatients."

Updated: Later, Lysak reported that the number of casualties had risen to four.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Civilian infrastructure and an agricultural company were damaged as a result of the attack. Moreover, the attack damaged four apartment buildings, four houses and five outbuildings. Power lines, a gas pipeline, a greenhouse, and a car were damaged as well.

Background:

Lysak stated in the morning that on Sunday 23 June, the Russians continued to attack Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 66-year-old woman was hurt and hospitalised in a moderate condition.

