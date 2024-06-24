Council of EU to approve text of security agreement with Ukraine on Tuesday

The Council of the European Union will approve the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the EU on Tuesday, 25 June.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing a high-level European diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the EU will be approved at an EU General Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday and signed in the coming days.

"The formal approval of this agreement will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) within the framework of the EU General Affairs Council, and the signing will be organised on Wednesday or Thursday in Brussels," the diplomat said.

Background:

The Ukrainian President's Office announced last week that Ukraine and the European Union had held the final round of negotiations on the bilateral security agreement and that it would be signed shortly.

An agreement between Ukraine and Poland is also in the final stages of preparation, with the last round of talks taking place on Friday, 21 June.

