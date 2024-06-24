Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has stated at a joint press conference with Bjørn Arild Gram, his Norwegian counterpart, that Ukrainians will not be able to continue training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark after 2024.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ritzau agency

Details: Poulsen stated that Denmark "would not be able to continue training Ukrainian pilots after 2024", when it switches to F-35 fighter jets – the Skrydstrup air base, where Ukrainians are training now, will be used for them.

He announced that by the end of the training programme "about 20" Ukrainian pilots will have finished the training on the F-16s.

He noted that his country would continue its contribution into training Ukrainian pilots, but in other countries.

"Today Ukrainian pilots are also training in Romania but it is not decided yet whether Denmark will join this process, and if yes, then how," Poulsen explained.

Denmark jointly with the Netherlands led the international fighter jet coalition, within which Ukrainian pilots are training on the F-16 fighter jets.

Denmark is working "at full capacity" to deliver this summer the first 4 F-16 fighter jets out of the 19 promised to Ukraine.

