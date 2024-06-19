All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has moved almost all troops from Finnish border to Ukraine – photos

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 June 2024, 13:48
Russia has moved almost all troops from Finnish border to Ukraine – photos
Photo: YLE’s map

Despite Moscow's threats over Finland's NATO accession, Russian bases near the Finnish border are virtually empty as Russia has redeployed personnel and equipment from these bases to Ukraine.

Source: Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing sources in intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite Russia threatening Finland with "consequences" if it joined NATO and pledging to increase its military presence near the border, Russian military bases in the region are far emptier than they were a year ago. 

Advertisement:

"On average, 80% of the equipment and soldiers have been transferred to the war against Ukraine," a source in intelligence reports. 

 
Google Earth / Maxar Technologies, 18 June 2023
 
Planet Labs PBC, May 27, 2024

The proportion of troops and equipment withdrawn varies by base, and also depends on the season and military exercises. Only instructors and new recruits are left on the bases – the contract soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine.

The source said Russia is "scooping up" equipment and military personnel from its bases – not just near the Finnish borders, but everywhere across its vast territory except for Moscow Oblast.

Advertisement:

Yle has also obtained satellite images of Russian bases that confirm some of the changes. For example, dozens of units of equipment have disappeared from a Russian military base near Petrozavodsk as of May 2024, compared to June 2023. At the same time, a new warehouse has appeared that was not there before, with equipment parked outdoors instead of being hidden inside.


Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: FinlandRussiaUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Finland
Finnish president urges China to influence Putin to put end to war
Ukraine grows stronger, starting path to peace from position of strength – President of Finland
Finland allows Ukraine to strike Russia with Finnish weapons
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: