Finland allows Ukraine to strike Russia with Finnish weapons

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 29 May 2024, 16:45
Finland allows Ukraine to strike Russia with Finnish weapons
Elina Valtonen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finland has not imposed any restrictions regarding Ukraine's strikes on Russia’s territory with weapons that it handed over to Ukrainian troops. 

Source: Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to the Uusi Suomi news outlet  

Details: Valtonen said that a country waging a defensive war can strike at military targets on the aggressor's territory if it is necessary for self-defence.

"Finland has not set any specific restrictions on its material assistance to Ukraine but assumes that the assets will be used in accordance with international law. 

Russia is waging an illegal war of aggression in Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. This includes strikes on military targets on the aggressor's territory that are necessary for self-defence," said Valtonen.

The issue has become a subject of public debate after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to consider easing restrictions on strikes against Russia with Western weapons. 

Background

  • EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said yesterday that several European countries had no objection to Ukraine using their weapons to strike at Russia.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine should be allowed to strike targets located in Russia.
  • During his visit to Kyiv in May, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that London had authorised the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russia with the UK-made weapons.
  • Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren also called for the restrictions to be lifted.

