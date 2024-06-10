Russia begins patrolling Black Sea with submarines

Following the sinking of several dozen Russian ships by Ukraine’s Defence Forces, the Russians began using submarines to monitor the Black Sea waters. There are now four submarines patrolling the Azov-Black Sea region.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, Head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In the Black Sea they [Russian forces - ed.] perform tasks with submarines now. They have already formed a practice when in the morning these submarines replace each other...

In total, they have four submarines in the Azov-Black Sea region, of which three are carriers of cruise missiles. Two submarines periodically go to sea."

Details: According to Pletenchuk, "the forces of the Russian Federation decided that it is safer in the Sea of Azov, and are now trying to organise a training process for their ships there."

He added that there are three Russian big landing ships in the Sea of Azov, as well as three additional small missile ships of the Buyan-M class. These vessels "made the transition from the base in Novorossiysk."

Pletenchuk also stated that "to protect their ships in the Sea of Azov from Ukrainian drones, the Russians are building structures such as barges and background fences."

According to him, the Sea of Azov is fairly shallow, hence there are only a handful of things they can do: "They (Russian vessels) mix with civilian vessels. They're attempting to use it to complicate our work."

At the same time, he was unable to validate information of the sinking of a Russian big landing ship in the Sea of Azov.

