All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia begins patrolling Black Sea with submarines

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 10 June 2024, 14:47
Russia begins patrolling Black Sea with submarines
A Paltus-class submarine on the water surface. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following the sinking of several dozen Russian ships by Ukraine’s Defence Forces, the Russians began using submarines to monitor the Black Sea waters. There are now four submarines patrolling the Azov-Black Sea region.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, Head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "In the Black Sea they [Russian forces - ed.] perform tasks with submarines now. They have already formed a practice when in the morning these submarines replace each other...

Advertisement:

In total, they have four submarines in the Azov-Black Sea region, of which three are carriers of cruise missiles. Two submarines periodically go to sea."

Details: According to Pletenchuk, "the forces of the Russian Federation decided that it is safer in the Sea of Azov, and are now trying to organise a training process for their ships there."

He added that there are three Russian big landing ships in the Sea of Azov, as well as three additional small missile ships of the Buyan-M class. These vessels "made the transition from the base in Novorossiysk."

Pletenchuk also stated that "to protect their ships in the Sea of Azov from Ukrainian drones, the Russians are building structures such as barges and background fences."

According to him, the Sea of Azov is fairly shallow, hence there are only a handful of things they can do: "They (Russian vessels) mix with civilian vessels. They're attempting to use it to complicate our work."

At the same time, he was unable to validate information of the sinking of a Russian big landing ship in the Sea of Azov.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Black Seanaval fleetRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine prepares to sign security agreements with 10 more countries – Zelenskyy

Russian combined strike on 14 June: Ukraine's air defence downs 7 missiles and 17 Shahed drones

Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned

Trump criticises Ukraine aid package at Republican Party meeting

G7 agreed on US$50 billion for Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – Italian PM

Ukraine and US sign 10-year security agreement

All News
Black Sea
Ukrainian Navy conducts exercises in Black Sea – video
Ukraine's Security Service chief confirms Sea Baby drones have been equipped with Grad multiple rocket launchers – photo
Ukraine's Sea Baby maritime drones have been equipped with Grad systems – photos
RECENT NEWS
09:39
Ukraine prepares to sign security agreements with 10 more countries – Zelenskyy
09:25
Zelenskyy about G7 summit: we will get more air defence
09:16
Sea mine detonated on Odesa coast – video
08:37
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night: residential buildings and cars burn – photos
08:34
Evening strike on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast: Russia drops bomb on residential area – photos
08:10
Historic step and clear signal to Putin – Scholz on US$50 billion agreement for Ukraine
07:57
Belarus "betrays" Armenia by supplying arms to Azerbaijan – Politico
07:53
Russian combined strike on 14 June: Ukraine's air defence downs 7 missiles and 17 Shahed drones
07:38
Russians report large-scale drone attack: 87 drones supposedly downed over Russia and Crimea – photo
07:17
Russia's Voronezh Oblast governor complains about drone attack that damaged oil depot
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: