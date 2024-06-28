Denmark has already trained 50 Ukrainian specialists for F-16 maintenance

Major General Jan Dam, Commander of the Danish Air Force, has announced that Denmark has undertaken to train up to one hundred Ukrainian specialists to service F-16 fighter jets, with 50 of them already trained and participating in the preparation of the first aircraft in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing TV2

Quote: "So far, we have completed the training of the first 50 [specialists], most of whom have returned home to assist in preparing the first combat aircraft. Immediately after the summer holidays, we will start training the next 50."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier this week, it became known that by the end of the year, approximately 20 Ukrainian pilots will be trained. However, this is only part of the task.

Additionally, about 100 Ukrainians are set to undergo training for auxiliary roles such as mechanics, weapons specialists, and ground personnel for Ukrainian airbases.

He added that the first batch of pilots is not yet fully prepared.

Advertisement:

"We are not quite there yet. But the first ones are very close to being ready," he said.

He also urged all parties not to set overly high expectations regarding the expected arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

Background: On 24 June, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that Ukrainians would not be able to continue training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark after 2024. He noted that his country would continue its contribution to training Ukrainian pilots, but in other countries.

Support UP or become our patron!