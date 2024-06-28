Kazakhstan is not to extradite suspect in assassination attempt on opposition journalist in Ukraine

Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, has said that the country will not extradite to Ukraine the suspect in the attempted assassination of Aidos Sadykov, an opposition activist and the head of the BASE news channel.

Source: Kazakh service of Radio Liberty citing the chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashymbayev

Quote: "This is not about this situation in particular, but about the principle: Kazakhstan does not extradite its citizens to other states."

Details: Ashimbayev also added that "any statements that Kazakhstan was interested, that some of our state bodies were interested (in the death of Sadykov – ed.) – these are all provocations and insinuations that are not true".

Earlier, Ukraine put two Kazakh citizens suspected of the assassination attempt on Aidos Sadykov on the wanted list.

Background:

On 18 June, Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov was shot by an unknown individual as he was sitting in a parked car in Kyiv. Police are now looking for the attacker.

Sadykov's wife reported that her husband is in intensive care in a serious condition. She is also convinced that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, was involved in the assassination attempt.

Later, two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov crossed the border with Moldova on the day of the crime and have been put on the international wanted list.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commenting on the attack on Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv on 18 June, said that if necessary, the official authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to join the investigation.

On 22 June, Altai Zhakanbayev, one of the suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov, was detained in Kazakhstan after he himself appealed to the police.

