All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kazakhstan is not to extradite suspect in assassination attempt on opposition journalist in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 June 2024, 18:58
Kazakhstan is not to extradite suspect in assassination attempt on opposition journalist in Ukraine
Photo: Radio Svoboda

Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, has said that the country will not extradite to Ukraine the suspect in the attempted assassination of Aidos Sadykov, an opposition activist and the head of the BASE news channel.

Source: Kazakh service of Radio Liberty citing the chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashymbayev

Quote: "This is not about this situation in particular, but about the principle: Kazakhstan does not extradite its citizens to other states."

Advertisement:

Details:  Ashimbayev also added that "any statements that Kazakhstan was interested, that some of our state bodies were interested (in the death of Sadykov – ed.) – these are all provocations and insinuations that are not true".

Earlier, Ukraine put two Kazakh citizens suspected of the assassination attempt on Aidos Sadykov on the wanted list.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • On 18 June, Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov was shot by an unknown individual as he was sitting in a parked car in Kyiv. Police are now looking for the attacker.
  • Sadykov's wife reported that her husband is in intensive care in a serious condition. She is also convinced that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, was involved in the assassination attempt.
  • Later, two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov crossed the border with Moldova on the day of the crime and have been put on the international wanted list.
  • President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commenting on the attack on Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv on 18 June, said that if necessary, the official authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to join the investigation.
  • On 22 June, Altai Zhakanbayev, one of the suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov, was detained in Kazakhstan after he himself appealed to the police.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kazakhstanmedia
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Kazakhstan
Kazakh opposition journalist remains in deep coma after assassination attempt
One of suspects in attempted murder of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv turns himself in in Kazakhstan
Men suspected of attempt on life of Kazakh opposition journalist in Kyiv flee to Moldova: search announced
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: