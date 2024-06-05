All Sections
1 killed and 5 wounded in Russian morning attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:06
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

On the morning of 5 June, the Russian military targeted the settlement of Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast and dropped two guided bombs on Selydove; as a result of the attacks, one person was killed and five were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The Russians killed one person in the settlement of Pivnichnyi of Toretsk hromada, injured four others, and damaged a shop [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Paramedics administered first aid to all injured people before transporting them to hospital."

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians struck Selydove with two guided bombs, injuring one person. They also damaged a business and two vehicles.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblast
