Russians most active near Sokil on Pokrovsk front over last 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces carried out 15 attacks on the Pokrovsk front over the past day, eight of which are still ongoing. A total of 23 combat clashes took place on this front. The Russians were most active yesterday near the village of Sokil.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 23:30 on 5 June

Quote: "The defensive operation of Ukrainian troops continues. There have been 85 combat clashes with the Russian invaders.

Our soldiers are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear. Over the course of this day, the Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 12 clusters of the occupiers’ manpower, a cluster of weapons and military equipment, two UAV ground control stations and a radar station.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile attack and 37 airstrikes (including dropping 40 aerial bombs) on Ukrainian territory, and used 499 kamikaze drones. They fired 2,742 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, there were five combat clashes with Russian forces. Three attacks were repelled near the village of Lyptsi and the town of Vovchansk. Fighting continues in two locations in Vovchansk. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions 12 times. Combat actions took place near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzheliubivka. Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks. No positions were lost. A combat clash near Druzheliubivka is still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the situation did not change significantly: all the Russians’ attempts to advance in the vicinity of Nevske and Serebrianka Forest failed.

The Russians were also active on the Siversk front, conducting six attacks near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. Five of them were repelled, and one, near Rozdolivka, is still ongoing. No positions were lost.

The situation on the Kramatorsk front is somewhat tense. The previous day, the Russians attempted to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces from their positions 11 times in the vicinities of Kalynivka, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. A total of eight attacks were repelled, and three more clashes are ongoing near Kalynivka and Ivanivske. The situation is under the control of the Defence Forces.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful attacks near Bila Hora.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces continued their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences over the last day: 15 attacks were repelled and eight more are ongoing. In total, 23 combat clashes took place on this front. The Russians were most active today near the village of Sokil. Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine.

On the Prydniprovske front, three Russian attacks near Krynky failed. No positions were lost.

On other fronts, the situation did not change significantly.

