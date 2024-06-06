Ukraine expects Poland to unblock Rava-Ruska border crossing

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine expects that at 14:00, Polish farmers will stop blocking the Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Source: European Pravda; Colonel Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Demchenko said the blockade is currently ongoing. The protesters are positioned at a certain distance from the border on the highway leading to the border, obstructing the lorry traffic.

In particular, as Demchenko noted, the protesters did not allow any lorries to enter Poland during the past day.

"We hope that these actions will stop today as announced. We received information from our Polish counterparts that these actions should cease at 14:00 today," said Demchenko.

Background:

Since 4 June, the Poles have been blocking lorry traffic at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Before this, the last border blockade ended at the end of April, after a request from Polish PM Donald Tusk.

