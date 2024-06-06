All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine expects Poland to unblock Rava-Ruska border crossing

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 June 2024, 12:27
Ukraine expects Poland to unblock Rava-Ruska border crossing
Rava-Ruska checkpoint. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine expects that at 14:00, Polish farmers will stop blocking the Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Source: European Pravda; Colonel Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Demchenko said the blockade is currently ongoing. The protesters are positioned at a certain distance from the border on the highway leading to the border, obstructing the lorry traffic.

Advertisement:

In particular, as Demchenko noted, the protesters did not allow any lorries to enter Poland during the past day.

"We hope that these actions will stop today as announced. We received information from our Polish counterparts that these actions should cease at 14:00 today," said Demchenko.

Background:

  • Since 4 June, the Poles have been blocking lorry traffic at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.
  • Before this, the last border blockade ended at the end of April, after a request from Polish PM Donald Tusk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandbordersiege
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Poland
Poles block lorry traffic through Rava-Ruska checkpoint
Poland has arrested 18 people accused of planning sabotage in favour of Russia and Belarus since December
Polish protesters to resume blockade of trucks from Ukraine at one checkpoint
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: