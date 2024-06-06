All Sections
Three people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 6 June 2024, 16:32
Three people injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Two men aged 49 and 47 and a woman aged 85 were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two men aged 49 and 47 have been injured in a Russian kamikaze drone attack. They are being treated on an outpatient basis. A 85-year-old woman has also been injured during an artillery attack. She will recover at home."

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians also damaged a house and a greenhouse, as well as solar panels and power lines. An excavator was destroyed, another one was damaged.

 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Subjects: Nikopolattack
