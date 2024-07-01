Russians attack Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast in morning, killing 2 people and injuring 8

Russians attacked the town of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 1 July, killing two women aged 65 and 70 and injuring eight other people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Early in the morning, Russians attacked the city with a Uragan self-propelled multiple-launch rocket system, and a residential area was hit. Two women aged 65 and 70 were killed."

Details: Preliminary information is that ten high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged. Filashkin also asked people to leave the oblast.

Quote from Filashkin: "Every day in Donetsk Oblast, there are new victims of Russian war crimes. It is dangerous to stay here! Be responsible! Evacuate."

Background:

Russian forces attacked a private residential area in the village of Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast on the late evening of 30 June. This attack wounded six people, including a child, and damaged 21 houses and cars.

At least two civilians were killed and 12 others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 30 June.

