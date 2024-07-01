All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast, wounding 6 people – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 July 2024, 07:59
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Tsukuryne. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked a private residential area in the village of Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast on the late evening of 30 June. This attack wounded six people, including a child, and damaged 21 houses and cars.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "The Russian army dropped a bomb on the village of Tsukuryne at 22:25 on 30 June. The Russian projectile hit a private residential area. The enemy presumably struck with a FAB-500 aerial bomb.

As a result of the attack, a woman, 51, and her daughter, 14, were injured. Four local residents aged 47 to 74 were also injured. They were diagnosed with bruises and shrapnel wounds."

More details: In addition, 21 homes and cars were damaged.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Tsukuryne.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Prosecutor's Office initiated a pre-trial investigation into the matter under Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

