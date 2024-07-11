Russian military pilot shared classified data with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence after Russian strike on Kyiv children's hospital

A private photo of the command staff of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division. Source: GUR

After the Russian strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv on 8 July, a Russian military pilot got in touch with Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence in order to share classified data which helped Ukraine identify more than 30 commanders of a Russian heavy bomber division.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU)

Details: A pilot from Russia’s 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division (military unit no. 06987 based at the Engels airfield), which is responsible for many of the Kh-101 missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, wrote to the DIU chatbot.

The Russian pilot said he was shocked by the strike on the children’s hospital and has decided to share documents pertaining to his military unit’s activities, as well as private photos of commanders of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Division, with Ukraine.

The documents include senior officers’ personnel files and personal data concerning Russian servicemen and their families, among others.

The division’s official documents are among the most valuable ones obtained by the defence intelligence.

Commanders of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Federation Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

