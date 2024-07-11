Norway provides almost US$100 million to Ukraine for air defence systems

Norway is allocating an additional NOK 1 billion (about US$94 million) to Ukraine for air defence systems.

Source: press service of the Norwegian government, European Pravda reports

Details: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre says Ukrainians need stronger air defences to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles.

"The brutal attacks we have seen this past week show why it is so vital for the Ukrainians to have greater protection from Russian air attacks. In cooperation with Germany, Norway will donate a complete IRIS-T air defence battery to Ukraine this autumn," Prime Minister Støre said.

The donation is funded under the Norwegian Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine, a Norwegian civilian and military support programme of NOK 75 billion covering the period 2023-2027.

In addition to increasing its allocation to the German Air Defence Initiative, Norway is providing funds for international efforts to repair and maintain air defence equipment in Ukraine. This support is being provided through third countries.

In the revised state budget, the Norwegian government has determined that up to NOK 4 billion (about $375 million) under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine will be used to finance air defence activities until 2024.

A significant part of these funds will be allocated to the German Immediate Action for Air Defence initiative.

As reported, during the opening of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of five air defence systems to Ukraine, including Patriot.

