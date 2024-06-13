Norway sends almost €42 million worth of grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with grenade launcher ammunition worth an estimated €42 million.

Source: Norwegian news platform NRK, citing an announcement by Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that at Ukraine's request, Norway will send a batch of grenade launcher rounds worth about NOK 480 million (almost €42 million) to meet the current needs of the Armed Forces.

"Ukraine is in great need of all types of ammunition and has asked specifically for what we are now delivering," Gram said in a comment to NRK.

He added that Norway has also recently provided a batch of hand grenades worth NOK 50 million (€4.7 million) and ammunition for sniper weapons worth NOK 3 million (€260,000).

Background:

This week, it was announced that Norway would fund the reinforcement of Ukraine's air defence by €240 million, of which €125 million will be used to jointly supply hundreds of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system with other allies.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian parliament approved a long-term plan for the development of the Norwegian Armed Forces up till 2036, which includes a record increase in defence expenditure.

