Most combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces in past 24 hours occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The number of Russian offensives and assaults across the war zone has increased to 62 since the beginning of the day, with most of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces conducted three unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians are unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position near the settlements of Synkivka and Berestove, having increased the number of assault operations to four. Half of them have been successfully repelled by Ukraine's defence forces, while two assaults near Berestove are still in progress.

On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted five attacks near the settlements of Makiivka and Nevske over the past 24 hours.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops are attacking near the settlements of Rozdolivka and Verkhnokamianske. The number of combat engagements increased to three.

Three combat engagements have occurred on the Kramatorsk front since the beginning of the day. Russian forces, supported by attack aircraft, are assaulting the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. A combat engagement is underway.

Quote: "On the Toretsk front, the enemy mounted four attacks near Pivnichne and Toretsk. A combat engagement is ongoing. Our troops repelled another attack near Zalizne.

The Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot along the entire war zone. The number of enemy attacks there has increased to 24 so far. The invaders are focusing their efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Prohres, attempting to push our defences in the area with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, which targeted seven different populated areas. Ukrainian troops are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The number of combat engagements on the Kurakhove front increased to six. All enemy attacks near [the settlements of] Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka have been repelled.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out four unsuccessful offensives near [the settlements of] Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine. A Russian Ka-52 helicopter attacked our positions near the latter settlement.

On the Orikhiv front, the enemy launched an attack towards Huliaipole, but to no avail.

On the Prydniprovske front, Tiahynka and Tokarivka were bombarded."

