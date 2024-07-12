Russia jams GPS in Baltic region – ISW

Finnish authorities have reported an increase in the number of GPS "malfunctions" over the past week and that most of the malfunctions of aviation and maritime GPS and radar systems are originating from Russia.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, revealed on 11 July that there has been a surge in GPS "malfunctions" over the past week, linked to a specific incident in the Gulf of Finland on the night of 10-11 July.

A Finnish maritime pilot took to X (formerly Twitter) to report experiencing significant GPS and radar failures while navigating near Kotka and Hamina on Finland's southern coastline. He posted a video showcasing his malfunctioning radar and stated that GPS was unavailable for 90% of his journey between the Orrengrund pilot station and Hamina harbour.

This disruption is suspected to be caused by Russian jamming from Kaliningrad. Similar interference had previously affected the GPS of a plane carrying the then UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps and had compelled Finnish airline Finnair to cancel several flights departing from Finland.

The Baltic region has also seen Finnair suspend flights to Tartu, Estonia, until an alternative approach method not dependent on GPS was implemented at Tartu Airport.

This apparent GPS jamming by Russia is likely part of a broader hybrid strategy aimed at NATO member states, with the intent of weakening support for Ukraine and creating discord within NATO.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 11 July:

Russian authorities reportedly attempted to assassinate leading figures in the European defenсe industrial base (DIB), likely as part of Russian efforts to disrupt and deter Western aid to Ukraine and Russia's wider efforts to destabilise NATO members.

