Kyiv cautions Belarus against concluding agreements with Russian "authorities" in Crimea

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 July 2024, 13:52
Kyiv cautions Belarus against concluding agreements with Russian authorities in Crimea
Andriy Sybiga. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine has warned Belarus about the repercussions of signing agreements with the Russian "authorities" in Crimea, emphasising that this would be a symbol of recognition of Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Sybiha, the Ukrainian side is aware of at least seven agreements made between Belarus' provinces and cities and the "authorities" in Crimea.

The diplomat stated that in June, the city of Vitebsk and Vitebsk Oblast reached "agreements" with the Russian so-called authorities of the Ukrainian Crimean cities of Simferopol and Feodosia, as well as the "council of ministers" and the "ministry of culture and tourism" of Crimea and the Saki district of the peninsula.

A protocol of intent was also signed to establish a free economic zone in Vitebsk, temporarily occupied Crimea.

Quote: "All information about illegal actions that threaten Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are well documented by our state's law enforcement authorities. A proper inquiry is ongoing, and those implicated will not go unpunished and will be held legally accountable," Sybiha said.

He stated that the authorities involved in the drafting and signing of such "documents" will be subject to consideration for the application of sanctions by Ukraine's partners.

"Every criminal act against the Ukrainian state and its territorial integrity will have consequences for entities that flout international law," the representative of the Foreign Ministry emphasised.

Background:

  • Alexander Subbotin, the head of the executive committee of Belarus' Vitebsk district, signed a cooperation deal with the authorities of occupied Crimea in 2023, which Minsk officially recognises as Ukrainian territory.
  • "Crimea de facto is Russian Crimea. After the vote and de jure, Crimea became Russian," Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko stated in November 2021, adding that he has complete permission to visit Crimea.
  • In July 2022, Lukashenko said that he de facto recognized the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and the annexation of Crimea by Russia and, if necessary, will sign a corresponding decree.

Subjects: Belarus
