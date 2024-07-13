No additional threats from Belarus at present – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence is closely monitoring the joint "anti-terrorist" exercises being conducted by Chinese and Belarusian forces in Belarus and says no additional threats or provocations have been detected.

Source: Captain Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Based on the latest data, there are currently no additional threats from Belarus. In particular, these are indeed planned exercises. However, Russian disinformation may, as ever, attempt to use any excuse to strengthen its position.

Naturally, Ukraine's security and defence forces are closely monitoring and controlling the situation in this area."

Background: Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that it had received information that Belarusian security services were preparing to conduct false flag operations in the border area with Ukraine.

On 6 July, Chinese troops reportedly arrived in Belarus to take part in joint anti-terrorism drills.

Commenting on the military exercises being conducted by China and Belarus near the Polish border, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that such actions demonstrate how authoritarian regimes are aligning more and more, which makes it even more important for the Allies to work more closely with their partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

