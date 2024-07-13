All Sections
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 19:56
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has said that the tension on the border with Ukraine had been allegedly resolved, so he ordered the withdrawal of Belarusian troops from the border area.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, as cited by European Pravda

Details: Lukashenko arrived for a meeting near the Ukrainian border on Saturday.

He said that tensions on the border with Ukraine had been resolved, allegedly after a significant escalation some time ago, to which the Belarusian side "had to react".

Quote: "After we took action, the Ukrainians withdrew their armed forces and additional troops from our border and overall from the Belarus-Ukraine border area. Right now we don’t have any tensions with the Ukrainians, and I hope there won’t be any going forward."

More details: Lukashenko ordered the withdrawal of the troops on the southern border to their permanent locations.

"There should be no unnecessary activities," Lukashenko said.

Background:

  • The National Resistance Centre earlier reported that it had received information that Belarusian security agencies were preparing to conduct false flag operations in the border area with Ukraine in order to show their Chinese counterparts their capabilities.
  • On 20 June, the State Border Committee of Belarus stated that it had noticed an increase in the number of Ukrainian troops on the border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian border guards stressed that the defence forces were defending the sovereign territory from the aggressor and that there were no provocations.
  • On 6 July, reports emerged that Chinese troops had arrived in Belarus to take part in joint counter-terrorism drills. On 12 July, a Chinese military delegation of the Joint Logistics Forces of the Chinese Army arrived in Belarus, and the parties discussed cooperation in logistics.

