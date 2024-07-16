Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and hacker volunteers attack nearly 100 Russian websites

On 15 July, the volunteer hacker community, along with cyber professionals from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, launched an attack on approximately 100 Russian websites.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU)

Details: As of 16 July, 39 of the attacked Russian sites remained offline.

It should be highlighted that the cyber attack was intended to harm the internal information of companies supplying clients from the Russian public sector engaged in the war against Ukraine.

Specifically, the following businesses were affected:

MITgroup, a group of companies that develops corporate websites.

Perm Industrial Equipment Plant, a manufacturer and supplier of lifting equipment for industrial infrastructure.

United crane technologies, a trade and production company for the manufacture and sale of lifting equipment.

RUMOS-LADA, a LADA car dealer.

