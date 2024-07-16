All Sections
Ukraine receives over US$5.8 million worth of demining equipment from US

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 17:37
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State handed over US$5.8 million worth of new demining equipment to the State Transport Special Service of Ukraine.

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine

Details: The new equipment will be used to support Ukraine’s humanitarian demining efforts in territories that have been liberated from Russian forces.

The equipment includes four remotely controlled GCS-100 demining platforms, spare parts, and mobile maintenance stations, as well as lorries, trailers and cranes for transporting the machines to the areas where they will be deployed. 

Ukraine was also given four armoured excavators, several vehicles, and personal protective equipment.

Ukraine received the equipment after Ukrainian explosives experts completed a demining training course conducted by Tetra Tech in western Ukraine as part of a joint US-Canadian initiative. 

Since October 2022, 1,076 Ukrainian explosives and demining experts have been trained in various basic, intermediate and advanced demining skills as part of this initiative.

The US has allocated US$118 million to the initiative, and Canada has allocated CA$12.5 million.

Background:

  • In May, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service received three demining systems from the EU.
  • In early April, the Ministry of Integration of Ukraine reported that Ukraine’s international partners had allocated over US$700 million for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

