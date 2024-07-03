Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava Oblast rises to two – photos
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 19:18
The Russian military targeted Poltava Oblast on 3 July, killing two civilians.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Early reports indicate that one civilian was killed and three others were injured. One of them is in a serious condition."
Details: Pronin said the debris also damaged a school and a kindergarten in the Poltava district.
Updated: Later, Pronin reported that an 85-year-old woman who had been severely injured died in hospital.
Background:
- Ukraine’s air defence downed a Russian guided aerial missile in the skies over Poltava Oblast on 3 July.
