Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava Oblast rises to two – photos

The Russian military targeted Poltava Oblast on 3 July, killing two civilians.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that one civilian was killed and three others were injured. One of them is in a serious condition."

Advertisement:

Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: Pronin said the debris also damaged a school and a kindergarten in the Poltava district.

Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Later, Pronin reported that an 85-year-old woman who had been severely injured died in hospital.

Background:

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s air defence downed a Russian guided aerial missile in the skies over Poltava Oblast on 3 July.

Support UP or become our patron!