Ukraine's air defence downs 2 missiles and 5 Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 July 2024, 07:59
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 missiles and 5 Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipro Oblast Council

Units from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed two missiles and five Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 17-18 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: He also added that the Synelnykove district took a missile hit the previous evening. A fire broke out, but there were no casualties.

In addition, the Russians continued to attack the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. They hit Pokrovsk and Marhanets hromadas and the city of Nikopol [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district
.Photo: Serhii Lysak

"The district centre [the city of Nikopol – ed.] suffered the most. Two men, aged 51 and 60, were injured. They have received the necessary medical assistance. They are in a moderate condition," Lysak reported.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district
Photo: Serhii Lysak

As a result of the Russian strikes, a two-storey residential building and 13 houses were damaged, two outbuildings were destroyed and six more were damaged, and solar panels and cars were wrecked. In addition, a shop caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished.

