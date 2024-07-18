All Sections
Russians strike apartment building in Kherson, seriously injuring 16-year-old girl – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 July 2024, 16:08
Russians strike apartment building in Kherson, seriously injuring 16-year-old girl – video
Screenshot

On the afternoon of 18 July, Russian forces targeted an apartment block in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district, injuring two women and a 16-year-old girl who was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Facebook; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An apartment building’s windows were broken and shattered with wall fragments after the invaders struck it. A gas pipeline and cars parked in the area were also damaged."

Details: According to reports, the Russian strike injured three people on the street. A 16-year-old girl in serious condition was brought to hospital. She sustained an explosive injury, a brain injury, and a head wound.

A 71-year-old woman suffered facial and neck injuries, and a jaw fracture. Another woman, 50, sustained a contusion, an explosive injury, traumatic brain damage, and shrapnel wounds to her face and lower extremities.

Doctors are providing medical treatment to the people injured in the attack. 

Subjects: Khersonwarattackcasualties
