Russians strike apartment building in Kherson, seriously injuring 16-year-old girl – video
On the afternoon of 18 July, Russian forces targeted an apartment block in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district, injuring two women and a 16-year-old girl who was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Facebook; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "An apartment building’s windows were broken and shattered with wall fragments after the invaders struck it. A gas pipeline and cars parked in the area were also damaged."
Details: According to reports, the Russian strike injured three people on the street. A 16-year-old girl in serious condition was brought to hospital. She sustained an explosive injury, a brain injury, and a head wound.
A 71-year-old woman suffered facial and neck injuries, and a jaw fracture. Another woman, 50, sustained a contusion, an explosive injury, traumatic brain damage, and shrapnel wounds to her face and lower extremities.
Doctors are providing medical treatment to the people injured in the attack.
Support UP or become our patron!