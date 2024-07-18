All Sections
UK imposes sanctions against 11 tankers carrying Russian oil

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 July 2024, 18:15
UK imposes sanctions against 11 tankers carrying Russian oil
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has added 11 new vessels to its sanctions list for transporting oil or petroleum products from Russia to third countries.

Source: UK government website, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The government noted that sanctions have been imposed on vessels participating in acts that have the intention or effect of destabilising, undermining or threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence.

All of these vessels deliver oil and petroleum products from Russia to third countries. These vessels fly the flags of Panama, Gabon, and the Cook Islands.

These vessels are prohibited from entering UK ports, as are their captains or maritime pilots. The registration of tankers on the UK Court Register may be suspended. These vessels' commanders and pilots may receive a detention order.

On 24 June, the EU Council imposed further anti-Russian sanctions on tankers that are part of the Russian Federation's oil "shadow fleet".

Previously, the EU raised worry about the environmental threats to the Mediterranean Sea as a result of vessels' circumventing sanctions.

